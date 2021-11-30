URBANA — Since the Urbana Park District unveiled plans earlier this year to build a new health and wellness center, the need for this facility has grown even more, park district Executive Director Tim Bartlett said.
“We’re desperate for indoor programming space,” he said.
The Urbana Parks Foundation has already raised $1.7 million in donations to help foot the $11.48 million cost of this project and still needs to raise at least $300,000 more, Bartlett said.
“We’re close, and we still need a little more push to get over the finish line,” he said.
Plans call for a 45,000-square-foot, two-story center in Prairie Park on Urbana’s east side.
The center will have double gyms, an elevated walking track, locker rooms, fitness rooms and an indoor play area.
In addition to money raised through donations, the park district plans to pay for this project with $3 million in bonds, a $1 million fund balance and $5.2 million in grants.
A later phase, estimated to cost about $1 million and not included in the building estimate, will include the outdoor part of this development — to include a destination playground, spray park, outdoor basketball court, pavilion, landscaping, gardens and trails.
Bartlett said a private donor is covering the cost of an original sculpture of a “wellness wheel” to be placed in the new center, and the district hopes to raise some additional money with an activity during the winter in which children and adults can make small ornament-size wellness wheels to take home.
The Urbana Park District is looking to this new center to provide a place for indoor exercise that can help fight off chronic diseases and reduce stress.
But Urbana also needs more indoor community program space — partly because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity of spacing participants in programs at safe distances from each other, Bartlett said.
And, with the upswing in gun violence in Champaign-Urbana, it’s also important to have space and programs to bring people together for peaceful activities, he said.
The park district is eager to bring in midnight basketball opportunities with break-out rooms for mentoring, and to work with the city, Urbana Free Library, Urbana school district and local churches to develop more programs and services to meet people “where they are,” Bartlett said.
The money raised for this project so far is the most the Urbana Parks Foundation has ever raised for any park project, he said.
That tells him the community is motivated to see this center developed, Bartlett said.
“We’ve been overwhelmed with the generosity of Urbana,” he said.
Bartlett said he hopes the park district will be breaking ground on the new center next spring, with completion projected for fall 2023.