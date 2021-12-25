MONTICELLO — Changes are coming to Allerton Park and Retreat Center in 2022.
“We are starting to form a new model with the Retreat Center, opening it more to the public than we have in the past,” Executive Director Derek Peterson said. “That means we will have fewer weddings but more options for the general public.”
All weddings that have been booked will be honored, Peterson said. But during 2022, the staff will be refocusing sales efforts, prioritizing more public offerings instead of private events. The mansion is located at 515 Old Timber Road in Monticello.
“Now, by reserving many of the ‘prime’ weekends for our own activities, we can ensure the typical park visitor no longer has to peer through the windows during those perfect summer and fall days,” Retreat Center Manager Jordan Zech said. “Instead, perhaps they can stay overnight, enjoy a themed dinner, or listen to live music on the patio. These are all events we’ve been hosting the past few years, but now we can expand our offerings and availability.”
The mansion will still be available for weddings, conferences and other private events, but the availability will be more limited than in the past. Wedding receptions will see the biggest change with mansion receptions available primarily November through April, and at a reduced capacity of 80 people. Availability for garden wedding ceremonies will not change.
The push to make the mansion more public is part of an overall plan to make the entire park more welcoming to the general public, Peterson said.
Built as the private estate of artist and philanthropist Robert Henry Allerton in 1900, Allerton Park and Retreat Center was donated to the University of Illinois in 1946. Nicknamed “The Farms,” the estate was the center of the 12,000-acre Illinois agricultural enterprise assembled during the late 1800s by Robert’s father, Samuel. The deal included language that the property “be used by the University as an education and research center, as a forest and wild-life and plant-life reserve, as an example of landscape gardening, and as a public park.”
The estate contains 1,500 acres of woodland and prairie areas, a mansion and reflecting pond, formal sculpture gardens, hiking trails, a 10-acre meadow, a café, and several lodging facilities.
Peterson said that many couples over the years have used the 120-year-old mansion for wedding ceremonies. In fact, in 2006, he and his wife were married there.
“My wife is from here and had a history at the park,” he said. “We have a lot of happy memories here, for sure, as do so many other couples.”
Renovation on the Visitor Center will also continue in 2022. Originally Robert Allerton’s garden shed, the building located across from the Greenhouse Café was renovated to office space in 2005 and will be updated to serve as the Visitor Center. The space provides just under 1,000 square feet, which will be dedicated to informative and interactive elements to enhance visitors’ knowledge.
Funding for the renovation was donated by Tom and Jessica McCraw of Fort Worth, Texas. Tom and his brothers grew up in Monticello.
The McGraw Family Visitor’s Center is expected to open in the fall of 2022.
“The center will provide a proper welcome to the park, which has been lacking for years,” Peterson said. “Our goal is to add enough information to provide knowledge, but also inspire ongoing exploration and discovery of the grounds.”
Work will continue on fundraising in 2022, Peterson said. The “All in for Allerton” $8 million fundraising initiative, in conjunction with the University of Illinois “With Illinois” campaign, ends June 30, but has been going well, he added.
“We are really beating the bushes in an attempt to increase our gifts and donations,” Peterson said. “We needed help last year and announced that and people really stepped up during the pandemic. This past year, I think we had fewer smaller gifts, but more larger gifts, so we are going to be OK. Donations are good, and people are really buying into the community asset portion of what Allerton provides.”
The 2021 Matching Gift Challenge will match dollar for dollar every donation under $500 made before Dec. 31. Donors can designate to which area the donation goes, such as the mansion, the gardens, natural areas or accessibility. Last year, the challenge raised more than $85,000 for the park.
The changes are all in accordance with a master plan developed in 2015 as a way to increase revenue.
“As we have begun restoring the park and its facilities, we have seen an increase in donations of all sizes from people who want to help improve Allerton,” Peterson said. “As we have offered more public events, we have seen the community consistently come out to attend and support those events.”
Because the park is outdoors, attendance actually increased during the pandemic, he added.
“Actually, we probably have seen somewhat of a decrease in overall visitors from last year,” he added. “With Allerton being so open and safe, it was a place that a lot of people took advantage of during the pandemic in 2020. That doesn’t always translate into donations, but we were happy and proud that we could be a place for people to come and enjoy nature. On the lodging and revenue side of things, that is starting to get back to normal.”