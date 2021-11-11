DANVILLE — Members of a University of Illinois research project are set to host an owl night Tuesday at Kennekuk County Park in Danville.
The event, set for 6 to 8:30 p.m., will be at the park’s environmental education center. People can attend at any point between those times.
The owl night is an opportunity to learn about the different owls found in Illinois, with a focus on the Northern Saw-Whet Owl. Attendees will learn about owl behavior and diet, current research, and how people can help with the conservation of owls.
Craft projects will also be available to complete and take home. There will also be a chance to see a Northern Saw-Whet Owl.
Net walks (checking nets for owls) will start at 6:45 p.m., with tours every 15 minutes.
The event is free.
Contact Mike Avara at avara@illinois.edu for more information.