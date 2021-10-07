PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — As sure as the leaves will turn colors later this season, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival will re-emerge Friday after a year off due to the pandemic.
The 10-day festival always starts on the second Friday in October and will showcase Parke County’s 31 historic covered bridges.
Nine communities in the county will be part of the celebration, which annually draws more than 2 million people.
The county claims to have more covered bridges than any county in the United States.
At one time as many as 53 covered bridges dotted the countryside, with the Mills covered bridge the oldest.
Started as a three-day festival in 1957 by a group of local women, the first event took place only in Rockville, Ind., before expanding to other area towns.
In addition to the bridges, the festival also includes arts and crafts, food and, when the timing is right, fall foliage. Other attractions include Fox’s Overlook, Boardwalk and Parke Place waterfall, mill and covered bridge.
The participating communities will also feature wood-carving demonstrations, antique stores, an art gallery, a general store, family yard sales, log cabin, one-room schoolhouse and pulled wagon tours of the Wabash and Erie Canal.