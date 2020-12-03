OAKWOOD — Young prospective deer hunters will get a chance to learn from experienced hunters through a pilot archery mentored deer hunt at Kickapoo State Recreation Area.
There won’t be any shortage of hunters wanting to take part, but only a fraction of those who have applied will be selected.
Only 15 novice hunters plus their mentors will be selected. That’s far fewer than the number who placed their hat in the ring.
“I have had a bunch of applications,” said Kaleb Wood, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ hunter heritage wildlife biologist for Champaign and Vermilion counties. “Just yesterday I had 36, and today I can tell it’s probably more than doubled.”
The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Five hunters and their mentors will be selected for each of the three weeks of the program, which runs Dec. 13 to Jan. 3 in a 30- to 40-acre area in Kickapoo.
Each new hunter will be required to bring their own mentor, who must be at least 21 and have a current hunting license, and their own equipment.
“We will be providing them with stationary ground blinds that will follow COVID protocol,” Wood said.
The blind looks like a camping tent that has an opening all the way around. The hunters will be required to hunt out of it Tuesday through Sunday of the week for which they are assigned. Each hunter will be allowed to shoot one deer.
State officials will be watching to see if they want to expand the program to other parts of Illinois.
“If we do get really good feedback from this, it will show people are really interested, and we could move it to other areas of the state,” Wood said.
He said he is not surprised by the number of interested young hunters and called it “a welcome influx.”
“I’m pleased to see this many people interested in hunting and having someone there to teach them,” Wood said.
The hunting area for the pilot program is normally closed to archery deer hunting.
Adult and youth hunters with less than three years of experience may apply, which will be verified by IDNR license records.
The application is available at bit.ly/ KickapooMentorHunt.