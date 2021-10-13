PENFIELD — Planned changes for the swimming/fishing pond at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve are expected to please the park’s human guests.
Geese, on the other hand, might be kind of honked off.
The Champaign County Forest Preserve District board is expected to open bids for upgrades to the pond next month.
An engineering estimate places the cost for the project at $620,000.
Mike Daab, deputy director for planning and development, said the district submitted a grant application with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity that would cover half the cost.
The pond upgrade will proceed regardless of whether the grant is approved.
“Our board has already dedicated funding for this project,” Daab said. “We will be seeking bids before we hear about the grant award. If we do receive that grant next year, it would free up money for additional projects.”
Daab said bid invitations are expected to be sent out in the next few days. Bids would be received in early November.
He said the district board is likely to award the contract at its Nov. 18 meeting.
Work on the project, which would start with draining the pond, could begin as soon as weather permits.
Sediment removal, reshaping the pond to provide more depth and removal of the island on the east side of the pond are also part of the project.
“A deeper pond in some areas should also improve the fisheries as well,” Daab said. “And we’ll have an agreement with the State Department of Natural Resources to restock the pond.”
A new clay liner will be installed that allows the pond to better hold water.
“That’s one of the biggest issues right now is there appears to be a leak,” Daab said. “It’s not holding water like we believe it should.”
Elimination of the island and the introduction of native plantings and a pollinator area around the lake will hopefully discourage geese from nesting there.
Daab said geese tend to shy away from areas with tall plant population because they can hide predators. Areas for fishing will be added.
“We think it’ll be ready next summer, and it depends on the rainfall when it’s ready for swimming,” Daab said.
Middle Fork Site Superintendent Matt Kuntz said preliminary work included removal of some of the trees on the island.
“The beach has been pretty popular this summer,” he said. “This place has exploded.”
Daab said the campground set attendance records this year — likely due to the publicity afforded by the opening of the preserve’s dark sky park and the site offering a safe option during the pandemic.
“It had a big year last year, and this year it’s the biggest we’ve seen,” Daab said.
The campground opened in the early 1980s.