RANTOUL — Fido, Spot, Cujo and Bocephus will one day have a place to call their own as the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce works toward developing a dog park.
Chamber Director Amanda Vickery said fall 2024 is the target date to break ground for the 4.5-acre dog park. An $80,000 goal has been set to pay for the project, which will be built just south of the Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center in the area bordered by Keal Avenue on the north, Gray Avenue on the south, Enterprise Drive on the east and Doolittle Boulevard on the west.
“The chamber will be in ownership,” Vickery said. “It will be membership-based” and for Rantoul residents.
Members — the human kind — would pay between $40 and $50 a year per dog. A discount may be offered for residents who also have a business membership with the chamber.
The chamber will lease the property from the Rantoul Park District. The dog park won’t be one size fits all. There will be one section for small dogs, another for large dogs and possibly a third for untrained canines — those that don’t play well with others.
Vickery explained, “We put out surveys, and (respondents) said their dogs can’t be around other dogs.”
That area could also be used by trainers.
The dog park would be equipped with playground equipment, which will be provided by a shop class at Rantoul Township High School. There will also be shade, water and benches.
“Most communities already have” a dog park, Vickery said. “Rantoul needs one. We’re growing and developing in all other aspects. Quite honestly, I’ve got a puppy. He’s 2 now. I think about all the other people who have dogs, too, want to take it to an enclosed area and have a play date and get some exercise.”
The next dog park fundraiser is set for March 18, in the form of a barstool golf event. Previous fundraisers — a yappy-hour trivia event at The Fringe miniature golf course and a glo-bingo event at the Knights of Columbus building — were well received.
Contact Vickery at 217-714-7316 to donate or to inquire about fundraising.