RANTOUL — In 1993, the Air Force handed over to the village of Rantoul the keys to a fitness facility that had been used by military personnel at Chanute Air Force Base.
It was named Forum Fitness Center and was made available to the public. Members pay usage fees.
The village recently completed a $1.2 million Forum project that includes a 3,000-square-foot multipurpose addition and renovation/expansion of existing amenities.
Rantoul Recreation Director Luke Humphrey said members are pleased with the changes.
“All the comments so far have been positive,” he said. “Being an old Air Force building, we really needed to build it up to date for the current needs of the members. I think we did this.”
Humphrey called the fitness facility, which was built in the late ‘70s or early ‘80s, “a tremendous asset” to the community.
A $750,000 Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant funded the bulk of the project. The village picked up the remaining cost.
In addition to the multipurpose addition, that money paid for the replacement of lockers, renovation of steam rooms, an 800-square-foot expansion of the cardio room into what had been one of the racquetball courts, installation of windows in the weight room and cardio room. The weight room was also expanded by about 800 square feet.
A new entrance to the building was added, making the facility more secure for staff. The building also received new lighting and a new paint job
The Forum remained open during construction.
Humphrey said supply-chain issues delayed the arrival of some electrical and plumbing materials, “but other than that, the majority of the construction is complete.”
He said the pandemic has had a major impact on the fitness industry.
“The numbers have come back up” at the Forum, Humphrey said. “Still, they’re not back up to 2018 numbers.”
Humphrey is just glad he can breathe a sigh of relief. For now, he doesn’t have to worry about any construction projects. The recreation director also served as project manager for construction of the large Rantoul Family Sports Complex on the village’s west side.
He said more events have already been booked there this year than all of 2021.