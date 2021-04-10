RANTOUL — If you like to see your name in lights and have a spare $10 million lying around, Ranae Wilson has a deal for you.
Wilson, director of sports marketing for the new Rantoul Family Sports Complex, said the village of Rantoul will gladly name the complex after the individual or company willing to fork over that much money. That’s good for 10 years. For the budget-minded, that’s $1 million a year.
Think Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago or AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Heck, even the Cubs’ Wrigley Field and the Cardinals’ Busch Stadium were named after companies.
Wilson said so far, no one has stepped forward willing to fork over that much money, but the process is just starting.
“It’s a matter of who even has the capacity” to spend that kind of money, she said. “There are a lot of people very interested in getting their name out here in some way.”
But she said some companies or individuals are likely just now starting to figure out their financial condition in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Naming rights is a common occurrence among professional sporting venues. But when it comes to smaller outlets such as the soon-to-be-opened Rantoul Family Sports Complex, it might not be as prevalent. The advantages are brand awareness, fan loyalty and free advertising.
Regardless of whether a park name sponsor can be found, the village of Rantoul is already realizing advertising income from the new park.
Advertising rights to all but one of the 10 scoreboards at the sports complex have been sold.
“With all those permanent scoreboards, it’s $460,000” worth of income right off the bat for the village, Wilson said.
The name of the sponsor will be affixed to the scoreboard.
The two championship fields are equipped with video boards, which can have advertising on the screen.
Additional advertising will eventually be added in the form of vinyl signage along the fence lines as well as on the field, Wilson said.
She said the complex has generated a great deal of interest, noting, “Everybody I talk to is very excited.”
“The overall buzz from the majority of the people, especially business folks, is they are incredibly excited because they know even folks who are in Paxton or Champaign-Urbana (plus Rantoul), ... they’re going to directly benefit from the complex opening because they know people are going to be interested in lodging and places to eat.”