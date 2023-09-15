RANTOUL — One of the busiest places in town will be closed for about six months as Rantoul Youth Center undergoes a $1.5 million renovation.
Dodds Construction Co., Champaign, didn’t waste any time getting started — beginning the work Wednesday morning after the village board approved the project the night before.
“Everybody doesn’t realize how much it’s utilized, especially from ... October to April. It wouldn’t be uncommon for it to be open seven days a week,” said Andy Graham, assistant director of recreation.
While it’s called the “youth center,” the building could be called the “all-ages center.” Several events for the older set are held there, including senior lunches and community dinners. It’s been a regular locale for breakfast with Santa.
“We try to make sure it’s a community building,” Graham said.
It also hosts travel baseball teams, camps, after-school activities, baton and dance programs, youth basketball, travel baseball and softball team practices and AAU basketball practices.
The recreation department serves 4,000 to 5,000 meals to youth during the summer when students are out of school.
Built in 1983, the 40-year-old building was used the first 10 years of its life by the Air Force, also as a youth center. Chanute Air Force Base was closed in 1993 and became the property of the village of Rantoul.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the renovation is overdue.
“Things started to fail,” Eisenhauer said. “There were times we couldn’t use the facility because the HVAC wasn’t working or the boiler wasn’t working.”
He said the building is no longer adequate from a technological standpoint for any educational program where laptops or other tech gear are needed.
Security was also an issue. The building entrance will be changed to resemble the entry at Forum Fitness Center, where individuals have to present identification when entering.
“It just makes the facility safer and gives protection to the youth that we’re serving,” Eisenhauer said, adding that fortunately there have been no incidents where the lack of security posed a problem other than “monopolizing staff time” to make sure people entering should be there or unlocking the front door every time someone wanted to come in.
The work will be funded by $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money and a $500,000 loan.
Eisenhauer said that while the work continues, possibly until early February, activities normally housed at the youth center will take place at other facilities in town.
“It could be the forum or the rec admin building or other structures throughout the community,” Eisenhauer said. “It just depends program by program and event by event.”
Among the additions as part of the project are a new LED scoreboard in the gymnasium, new LED lighting fixtures throughout, replacement of interior finishes including ceilings, flooring, wall paint, ceramic tile and gymnasium/multipurpose rooms, rubber flooring and replacement of the boiler.
Also to be added: up-to-date education, cultural arts programming and senior gathering space and a culinary arts space for community cooking classes, potlucks or other events.