MAHOMET — During a cold winter, employees of the Champaign County Forest Preserve spend the first days of the new year taking Christmas trees and spreading them across frozen lakes.
The trees then sink in the spring to create habitats for fish.
This year, though, the discarded Christmas trees will have to wait where they are, mostly at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, because of record high temperatures in December.
“We wouldn’t need to wait around if it was cold enough right now,” said Michael Daab, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District’s deputy director for planning and development.
The process of spreading trees can take anywhere from a few days to two weeks, Daab said, and the amount of trees that are placed across each lake ranges from a few dozen to over 200.
The trees are set close to the shoreline of each lake. When they sink, they provide a place for younger fish to take cover from predators.
“There’s not a lot of natural vegetation in especially our river bend lakes, because those were sand and gravel mined lakes,” Daab said. “It wasn’t naturally occurring there and they’ve got pretty steep sides, so there’s not a lot to attach to for the native vegetation. So the Christmas trees, around the shorelines, can add a lot for the fish habitat.”
Last year, Daab’s team took the year off from spreading trees across lakes while they dealt with other issues, including tree removal due to the Emerald Ash Borer.
Daab is hoping for a chilly January and February.
“We took last year off from placing trees, so we definitely are hoping for cold weather this year to get some out there, so they do decompose over time,” he said. “We need to replenish that habitat.”