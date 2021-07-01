URBANA — The path to upgrading one of Urbana’s busiest parks includes, well, a new path.
A slew of improvements to Blair Park includes 8-foot-wide sidewalks that will border the popular home of recreational tennis and Little League baseball.
Previously, only two of its four border roads — Vine Street and Florida Avenue — included paved sidewalks.
“Putting in a path around the perimeter of a park is something that really activates that area and the energy there,” said Andy Russo, project manager for the Urbana Park District. “Getting that path and a new playground is something that we saw as a great opportunity in Blair.”
The changes will reflect the park district’s “You Belong” motto, with new playground equipment and improved accessibility highlighting renovations that are expected to be completed later this fall.
“The playground replacement was the biggest thing, but also loop trails in parks are a big driver for getting people walking and moving more,” park planner Kara Dudek said. “Overall, the park district wants to spread out the amenities, make things more accessible and serve as many groups as we can.”
Before the project, the park’s three ballfields and seven tennis courts were the main draws. A complete refresh of the playground area will change that — particularly for the younger set.
Also incorporated into the project: a half-court basketball area, a challenge course and a Sutu wall — an interactive setup that offers several soccer-based games.
“Because of Blair’s location next to the middle school and high school, we wanted to get some amenities in the park that were geared towards older kids or kids at heart — adults,” Russo said. “We’re really trying to engage and activate that park with a lot of energy.”
A $400,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources made the project possible. Preliminary planning began in spring 2019, with public input playing a large role in the design process.
Another area that will be accessible via a pathway for the first time? The horseshoe pit.
“There’s actually a men’s group that plays (horseshoes) every week,” Russo said. “We had no idea until we did our public-input process and learned that on Tuesday mornings, there’s a group of guys that goes out there.”
Work started despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our plan was to have it under construction this summer before we knew of COVID,” Russo said. “It didn’t really delay us; we just kept pushing things forward.”
The path-work portion of the project is on track to be completed around the end of the summer, while the new playground equipment is slated to arrive in August and be installed by the end of fall.
New fencing lines the Little League field at the corner of Broadway and Florida avenues, a project that the park district initiated when it was realized that one of the new paths would pass through the outfield corner of the existing fence.
At the adjacent tee-ball field, improvements designed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act were undertaken at the same time: New paths, dugouts and an area with bleachers.
“The other thing that doesn’t have a timetable but that we’d do in future phases is resurfacing the tennis courts and looking at ways that we can improve the existing pavilion,” Dudek said.