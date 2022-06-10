MONTICELLO — David Taylor still remembers his first trip to Allerton Park and Retreat Center when he was a University of Illinois engineering student.
Now he’s pledged about $1.1 million of his estate to the park to provide an endowment to be used for future upkeep of the 1900-era mansion, its 1,500 acres of natural areas and its “Gorilla Carrying Off a Woman” statue that he encountered while he was hiking on his first visit.
The Sangamon County resident, a retired civil engineer who formerly worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation, has enjoyed the artwork and nature at Allerton for decades, according to Bridget Frerichs, Allerton’s associate director of advancement.
“There are very few places, I think in the world, where you can have a piece of nature where you’re walking a trail somewhere, and all of a sudden you come to a little clearing and there is a work of art there,” Taylor said. “The Centaur, the Sun Singer, the Gorilla and the Bear, I appreciate all of them.”
Allerton Park, outside Monticello, was originally built as a private home by artist and philanthropist Robert Allerton in 1900. It was donated to the University of Illinois in 1946.
Allerton includes 1,500 acres of woodland and prairie areas, a mansion, reflecting pond, a 10-acre meadow, formal sculpture gardens, hiking trails, a cafe and several lodging facilities.
“I can’t think of a better way for my estate to help future generations, with the style and quality offered there,” Taylor said. “Not only is that going to take a lot of volunteers and time, it’s going to take money.”