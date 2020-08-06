SAVOY — A village trustee is looking at ways to make the Savoy Recreation Center “revenue neutral” while maintaining quality programming for the growing community.
“We want revenue minus costs to be zero. Now, it’s several hundred thousand dollars a year,” said Bill Vavrik.
With the blessing of Village President Joan Dykstra, Vavrik is collecting data to see how to improve the financial bottom line of the center, which opened 15 years ago this month. A study session on the issue is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the municipal building, 611 N. Dunlap Ave.
The community recreation center was made possible by a combination of a $1.2 million donation from Savoy resident Mike Kulas and $1.6 million from the village, which took out a 10-year loan for its portion.
Kulas bought the former Savoy United Methodist Church at 402 Graham Drive for $432,000 and deeded it to the village. The founder and former owner of video-game-software developer Volition also donated $800,000 for the construction of the gymnasium that was built on to the church.
The addition of amenities that residents wanted — like a walking track, weight room and cardiovascular fitness room — put the final cost around $2.27 million. When it opened, then-Village Manager Dick Helton said the mortgage would be repaid from village reserves funneled through the capital budget, and operating costs of about $200,000 a year would come from user fees and the general fund.
Although he doesn’t have exact numbers compiled yet, Vavrik said the village has had to come up with an increasing amount from the general fund for the last few years to cover the center’s costs.
“We need to look at what is the core function of the local government. Nothing in state law says a village needs to have and maintain a recreation center. We have to provide infrastructure,” said Vavrik, who works as a transportation engineer and is in his first term as a trustee. “I have to set a high-level priority of how to use taxpayer money. I’m pretty sure our backlog of needed infrastructure requirements is more than our budget.”
Even before COVID-19 caused village revenues to plummet, it was evident it was going to take more money to keep the recreation center fiscally sound, he said.
With a population of almost 9,000, Savoy does not have a park district with taxing authority or any tax earmarked for parks and recreation. The village boasts seven parks, some with tennis courts, playground equipment, ball diamonds and shelters.
Vavrik wonders if the time is right for the creation of a park district to care for the center and the parks and wants to hear from residents what their wishes or ideas are.
“In my mind, I have four options to put in front of the board,” he said.
— Continue to subsidize the recreation center from the village’s general fund.
— Adopt a “get-well plan” to make the center revenue neutral to the village.
— Create a park district with taxing authority.
— Lease the facility “with very specific terms and conditions” to an entity that could run it so it will break even or possibly make a profit.
Vavrik said he asked Stephens Family YMCA CEO Jeff Scott to look at the rec center, which Scott did.
“When he called me to say would the Y have any interest in exploring this possibility, I said sure,” Scott said. “We’ll look at everything that might give us the opportunity to expand our reach, our youth and senior programming.”
Scott stressed that he toured the center at Vavrik’s request, not because it was the Y’s idea.
“After looking at it, it’s nice, well-kept and has some great spaces,” he said. “There is great potential there. How can we help make it more profitable, expand programming and continue to do all the cool things happening there with pickleball?”
Dykstra said she appreciates Vavrik’s willingness to take the lead on collecting information so trustees can have an “honest analysis” of the operation.
“I’m always looking for ways to be better stewards of our tax dollars,” she said.