OAKWOOD — Boy Scouts ranging in age from 11 to 17 will participate in a skills competition and then make like sled dogs Saturday during the annual Klondike Derby at Camp Robert Drake near Oakwood.
More than 100 Scouts and leaders from the nine-county Prairielands Council are expected for an event that has been held annually for more than 50 years.
“It’s patterned after the Gold Rush into Alaska, where prospectors were driving their equipment north,” said Mike Graham, senior executive for the Many Trails District.
The competition starts with patrols of six to eight Scouts who are tasked with completing various outdoor skill challenges such as fire building, cooking, first-aid situations, knot tying and survival shelters.
Scouts navigate to the various event sites on the 400-acre Camp Drake site by pulling a dog sled.
Each sled must have at least one Scout and equipment in the sled. The day’s final competition involves a sled pull.
“That’s kind of the pinnacle of the day,” Graham said.
“The sleds will be lined up in different heats, and they see who’s the fastest.
“It’s quite the spectacle for sure,” Graham said.
An awards ceremony will be held afterward.
Graham said the Klondike Derby is unlike any other Boy Scouts event. All the others are educational programs.
The derby is normally held in late January but had to be moved to Saturday because of the pandemic. The Scouts lucked out in that there is plenty of snow on the ground. Otherwise, wheels would have been attached to the sleds, Graham said.All eight Boy Scout councils in Illinois hold a Klondike Derby. Graham said the derbies are held in many U.S. states — primarily those in the north.