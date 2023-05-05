CHAMPAIGN — Barham Benefit Group’s message to the Martens Center was clear.
Rock on.
A donation from former Champaign Park District commissioner James Barham allowed the recently opened facility in north Champaign to furnish its music space with brand-new equipment from Sweetwater and The Upper Bout.
“We just feel that this is really going to add another member benefit to the facility and continue to show what our park district is capable of providing for our community,” Barham said.
Among the 27 new pieces of equipment at the center’s disposal are a Breedlove three-quarter-size acoustic guitar, a Music Man Sterling bass guitar, an Epiphone SG electric guitar and two amplifiers — a Peavy amp for the bass and a Blackstar amp for the guitar.
Classes will also have access to myriad monitors, microphones, cables and accessories.
“We envision the equipment that was provided through this effort to really give us another opportunity to step our game up in the music recording, video imaging, those types of realms as far as anything related to media,” said Jameel Jones, the park district’s director of recreation. “We’re really excited and appreciative of the community support (from) the donors.
Barham didn’t have to look far to find the inspiration to donate.
“It’s important for these kids to get around music,” Barham said. “You know, we all had it as kids, and I tell you, that center is phenomenal.”
The process began when he noted that the building’s music studio was lacking a bit when it came to equipment. It had good bones — a drum set and sound-absorbing panels and curtains — but needed to be stocked with more sounds.
Barham enlisted the help of local musician Ryan Groff, who also played a role in designing the space when the building was being conceptualized.
“Just a great musician, great human being,” Barham said. “He’s helped me with other community efforts, and it turns out (Jameel) had taken guitar lessons from Ryan.
“He goes, ‘You know, Ryan actually helped design this’; they came to Ryan and helped design this music room, you know, about the acoustics and stuff.’”
Groff took the lead on acquiring the equipment while Barham handled the monetary aspect of the donation, which totaled about $3,500.
“Someone’s not going to go in there and record an album or anything, but it’s got all the basics you need for the string instruments and mics and speakers and guitars and all that now,” Barham said. “He got Upper Bout to actually give us the musical equipment at cost, which was really nice.”
The music studio is a small part of what the 40,000-plus-square-foot facility that opened in October 2022 has to offer. A gymnasium, a three-lane indoor track, an outdoor basketball court and a wellness center are among the amenities it boasts.
Consider it Champaign’s best-kept secret. So far, at least.
“A lot of people don’t realize that thing is even sitting there or that it’s open,” Barham said. “It was a long build and then it took a long time to get it going, and then get it built and everything, and it’s just now kind of getting some press.”
Martens Center’s instructors have already made their opinion of the new digs clear.
“I think our instructors who have been currently using this space, their eyebrows probably raised when they came in here,” Jones said. “We’re looking to keep that going, raise as many eyebrows (as we can) and really try to help the music scene out as much as we can.”