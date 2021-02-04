SPRINGFIELD — Illinois deer hunters bagged 162,575 deer during all 2020-21 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded Jan. 17.
In East Central Illinois, Vermilion County led the way with 1,514 deer harvested, followed by Iroquois County with 974, Champaign County with 637, Piatt County with 396 and Ford County with 175.
The statewide total is a 6.1 percent increase over 2019-20, when hunters harvested 153,174 deer.
It continues a trend of higher numbers in recent years. There were 151,709 deer harvested in 2018-19; 147,695 in 2017-18; and 144,303 in 2016-17.
But this year’s total comes nowhere close to the 201,209 record set in 2004-05.
Of the 162,575 deer harvested during the 2020-21 seasons, 54.6 percent were bucks and 45.4 percent were does.
Bow hunters bagged a record 75,544 deer, up 11.5 percent from 67,743 the previous season. Archery numbers nearly equaled those of firearm numbers, which totaled 76,579, a 1.5 percent increase over the 75,417 taken in the 2019-20 firearm season.
Some 2,321 deer were harvested during the three-day Illinois youth deer season in October, compared with 3,774 harvested in 2019.
Some 3,447 deer were harvested during the muzzle-loader-only season Dec. 11-13, compared with 3,076 in 2019.
Upcoming hunting seasons include:
- Spring turkey: First youth season starts March 27; segment 1 starts April 5 in the south zone and April 12 in the north zone.
- Some upland game species seasons are still open (rabbits, squirrels close Feb. 15 and crow closes Feb. 28).
- Furbearer trapping and hunting is open for all furbearer species except for groundhogs. Season dates depend on species.