MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour High School Athletic Director Matt Hensley said the girls’ tennis team has seen numbers more than double in the past two years — all despite having to practice and play home matches in Champaign-Urbana.
The team will be able to practice and host matches in town, possibly as early as next year, as a result of an agreement reached between the school district and the village of Mahomet that will bring six lighted tennis courts to town.
Pickleball courts could also be constructed, and other facilities upgraded.
The tennis and pickleball courts would also be available to the public.
The development was made possible by an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant.
“We’re so excited,” Mahomet Parks and Recreation Director Dan Waldinger said. “This has been one of those things we’ve wanted to move forward for many years.
“We’re finally able to invest in it long term and lock in green space right in the middle of Mahomet. That’s a win for Mahomet.”
The agreement allows the village to take over ownership of 13 Acres Park and Middletown Park.
The lighted tennis courts will be built at Middletown Park at the corner of Division and Main streets.
Waldinger said there are no plans at present to combine the tennis courts and pickleball courts, which has been common practice on area courts, to the chagrin of many players.
“I’ve learned a lot from my peers already” that players don’t like combined courts, Waldinger said. “The two groups really aren’t the same. If we have the opportunity to do it separately, we’re going to do it separately.”
He said a focus group of residents will be formed to provide input.
Thirteen Acres Park is the likely site of the pickleball courts. The park, south of the junior high, is surrounded by Main, Turner and Dunbar streets. The old tennis courts had been located there before they fell into disrepair.
Waldinger said it has not been determined if the pickleball courts will be lighted.
He said there has been discussion about the village taking over development of the property for several years.
Construction of the new courts would likely happen next year, he said. The village will study when to develop the pickleball courts — Waldinger saying a master plan, including cost estimates, needs to be developed first.
Hensley said the upswing in team numbers on the girls’ tennis team has been noticeable, adding that coach Alex Amatyleon has “done some recruiting.” Worth of mouth among students is likely another cause for the higher numbers.
“Right now, it’s a no-cut sport for us,” Hensley said.
Construction of the new courts, Hensley said, could also result in the addition of a boys’ tennis team.
Since Mahomet hasn’t had courts for years, the team has had to board a bus for all practices and matches on University of Illinois courts, including the past two seasons at Illini Grove.
Hensley said the UI’s Campus Rec department at the university “has been very accommodating.”
Mayor Sean Widener said the village has been using 13 Acres Park for some time. He said the school district will still be able to use it, but the village will have ownership and maintenance responsibilities.
Widener said the village will begin programming youth tennis, tennis camps and related activities on the new courts.
Pickleball courts might not be the only change at 13 Acres Park. The village will also evaluate improvements to existing ball diamonds there. The park, he said, has long been home to community and school district baseball, softball, football, soccer and cross country activities.
Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, initiated the $725,000 grant that will pay for the park developments. He said the grant is a plus for the school district and taxpayers, “saving property tax money while providing greater opportunities for the kids and the community.”