PENFIELD — Matt Kuntz was one of the few people who was hoping for lots of rain during late summer and fall. But his wish wasn’t granted.
The site superintendent at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve said the water was needed to fill the preserve’s renovated Willow Pond.
“We just started waiting for the rains that never ever showed up,” Kuntz said. “We were all joking during the project that Murphy (as in Murphy’s Law) is going to kick in and we’ll see a drought. A week after that, we had a good rain,” but that was pretty much it.
So water was pumped into the pond from nearby wells because the water pressure was needed on the pond’s new clay floor. That brought the water level to about 45 percent capacity, where it remains.
“Even to this date, we’re still in a drought and we need a lot of rain,” Kuntz said. “I’m just hoping for a wet winter, more for the pond than anything else.”
Kuntz said he is concerned the pond won’t be filled to an optimum level when the 2023 swimming season starts. As the site of Champaign County’s only beach, the pond could still be used for swimming but wouldn’t look as good.
A low water level is nothing new at Willow Pond, which has struggled with the problem for years, in part because of seepage. The water level would often be low even on big camping weekends. That was part of the reason for the renovation project.
Plus the pond was due for an upgrade. Created in the late 1970s to early 1980s, it had surpassed its life expectancy of 35 to 40 years.
An engineering evaluation determined a cavity or hole had opened in the sand and gravel vein below the pond, causing it to lose water more rapidly. Kuntz said his own tracking of water levels had shown the water level dropping a foot per week.
The pond’s water quality had also declined. Kuntz was required to submit regular water samples to the Illinois Department of Public Health, and when E. coli tests showed levels at about the mandated threshold, the beach had to be closed.
The pond will also provide other forms of recreation besides swimming. The design also calls for fishing nodes jutting out from the bank for better access, an accessible walkway along the shore, and permanent concrete stations for bags games near the beach area.
Winter blanket
Staff recently put native seed around the pond and covered that with an erosion-control blanket made of coconut fiber that will biodegrade in three years. Plugs will be planted into the blanket with different types of plants.
Kuntz said the work was done with the help of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Work on the pond began in January. Water was pumped out, and once the pond area was dried out, the 40-year-old muck that had accumulated on the pond floor was removed.
A new floor level was excavated to different levels to allow not only swimming but also for better fish habitat and native pond life habitat. From the beach, the pond was graded to gradually slope to the buoy line.
A new clay floor was added that will act as a barrier to seepage.
“And after that the pond was complete,” Kuntz said, except for adequate rain.
Visitors to the pond will notice the island that had been a favorite spot for geese has been removed.
Kuntz said the geese loved the island, which “was just the perfect little condo” for them. The geese will still be around, but probably not as numerous at the pond.
There are plenty of other bodies of water at the 1,700-acre Middle Fork preserve and the nearby waterfowl area where the geese can gather.
“There will be geese, but hopefully not in the numbers that we have seen,” Kuntz said. “I’ve worked here over 18 years, and I haven’t yet quite found the method to detract geese.”