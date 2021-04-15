Top of the Morning, April 15, 2021
To help spruce up Danville ahead of next week’s invasion of basketball teams and their fans, the friendly folks at Keep Vermilion County Beautiful could use our help Saturday morning.
“The more the merrier,” executive director Brenda Adams said. “We can get much
accomplished with many hands.”
The trash-pickup project starts at 9 a.m. in the front parking lot at Danville Area Community College, which for the 28th year is hosting the NJCAA Division II nationals beginning Tuesday. The goal: Make the neighborhoods around DACC look spick and span. The perks for volunteers: doughnuts, coffee, water and — for some DACC students — extra credit.
Email Adams (kvcb.brenda@gmail.com) to let her know you’ll chip in. Or simply pick up your safety vest and trash bag at the site Saturday.
“We want to show teams we take pride in our community and neighborhoods,” Adams said. “I am asking that all businesses and residents in Vermilion County take some extra time to clean around their area — prior to the tournament and frankly all year. Cleaner communities attract business and so much more.”