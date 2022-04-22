Top of the Morning, April 22, 2022
For the past 15 years, Mahomet resident Dave Mies has been an avid kite-flier.
An ag researcher by trade, the 73-year-old has traveled the world. Kite flying is a big deal in India, the Middle East, Korea, Japan and China.
Mies always carries kites in his vehicle, just in case the wind and weather are right for flying. During the pandemic, “it has been part of my sanity-maintenance program,” he said. “When you’re flying a kite, you focus on what you’re doing, and you don’t sit there and think about other things.”
On Saturday, Mies and fellow kite enthusiast Dhruve Ashar plan to share their hobby with the public. From 1 to 4 p.m. at Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, a kiting event will be held as part of the Urbana Park District’s Earth Day celebration.
The event is new this year. Ninety “kids kites” will be given away for the event.
“They are fairly simple Delta kites and Diamond kites that are very easy for a kid to fly,” Mies said.
They are made of plastic or nylon and don’t tear easily. Each comes with 200 feet of string and a tail.
Meadowbrook is a good place to fly a kite, with plenty of open space. The event will be in a meadow just off of Windsor Road.
“No power lines and no trees,” Mies said. “You could have 30 kids out there at times flying kites very easily.”
With the forecast calling for temperatures in the 70s and no rain, Mies is hoping for a good turnout.