The pop-up park just off Hedge Road in Champaign will have something for every kind of shopper over the course of the next several weeks.
A weekly pop-up market akin to Urbana’s Market at the Square began at the park last weekend and aims to provide small businesses with female and/or minority owners the chance to showcase their operations.
Business Elevator, a local nonprofit that seeks to help small businesses develop strong financial footing, is hosting the markets with help from the community.
“I think it’s just really important,” said Tracy Parsons, who is helping Business Elevator host the markets. “One, to help build neighborhoods and invest back in those neighborhoods that maybe we haven’t done as good a job investing in before.”
The markets feature a mix of vendors selling food, clothing and assorted arts and crafts. Business Elevator also hosts a tent that provides an overview of what the organization provides and how people can get involved.
The market is slated to run from 1-4 p.m.
“How we build up neighborhood capacity, neighborhood pride, and then promote and build out business in these neighborhoods, I think is just really, really important,” Parsons said. “That’s the part of the underline of what we’re looking to do with these these pop up markets.”