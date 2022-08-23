Top of the Morning, Aug. 23, 2022
Shooting her age was impressive enough. But how Susan Bates finished last week’s round to remember at Lake of the Woods Golf Course was even better.
The 84-year-old chipped in from off the 18th green for an 84.
“I don’t usually shoot in the 80s, let alone 84,” the Mahomet woman said. “When you least expect it is when you have a good round.”
A past club champion at Lake of the Woods and Champaign Country Club, Bates is a skilled golfer. Still, she didn’t put much thought into shooting her age until carding an 85 not long after celebrating her birthday on May 22.
“I told the women in my group ‘Only if I were 10 months older,’“ she said.
On Wednesday, she made five pars on the back nine. To celebrate, she treated her playing partners to lunch at Arby’s.
Susan’s husband, Ronald Bates, passed away in January. Golf has served as therapy in a way.
“I’m kind of getting my life in order,” she said. “It was a beautiful day, and I was in a nice foursome, and I’ve been practicing a lot more. I got lucky I guess.”