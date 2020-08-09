Top of the Morning, Aug. 9, 2020
Allerton Park’s popular and addictive PondCam and CreekCam show all sorts of critters roaming at all hours of the day: deer (right), raccoons, muskrats, opossums, river otters, squirrels, owls, coyotes, bullfrogs and birds.
But on Friday, Alex Lourash made his most startling discovery yet when editing the latest batch of motion-activated video: Sasquatch.
Yep, Bigfoot — at least, someone dressed in a Yeti- like costume — can be seen crossing the creek.
“That’s a new one,” said Lourash, 2016 UI graduate who’s the natural areas manager at Allerton Park.
The tomfoolery impressed Lourash, who will include the costumed cameo in his next post on
Allerton Park’s Facebook page. That’s where his PondCam and CreekCam videos have led to thousands of views by those of us drawn to the myriad wildlife that calls Allerton home.
In the spring, Lourash planted a Browning Strike Force Pro HD trail camera next to a creek. In June, he set up another at the mansion pond.
This winter, he plans to set up shop near a “snowy log” in hopes of catching a bobcat on film. “That’d be really cool,” he said. “I’ve never seen one in person here, but they’re definitely here.”
The first CreekCam post has 18,000 views.
“I didn’t think they’d do as well as they’ve done,” Lourash said. “It’s relaxing to sit back and watch. It draws you in.”