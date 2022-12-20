Not one to seek out the spotlight, Joe DeLuce thoroughly enjoyed Friday’s red-carpet celebration at the Virginia Theatre (we’ll have photos in an upcoming On The Town).
“Fantastic and overwhelming,” said the retiring executive director of the Champaign Park District.
“Joe DeLuce Day” — as Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen declared it — featured a number of tributes, none more special than an Illinois Senate resolution presented by Rachel Spencer. Recognizing DeLuce’s 43-year career, it was the last official resolution by state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, who died Dec. 9.
“He was a big supporter of the park district and CU Special Recreation,” DeLuce said.
The night capped a fun stretch of toasts for DeLuce. At his final park district board meeting, he was surprised with the unveiling of Joe DeLuce Innovation Center at the recently opened Martens Center, a gem of a facility.
“The naming of the innovation center was really special since we worked on the project for so long,” he said. “The Martens Center and innovation center will help so many people in the community.”