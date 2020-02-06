Youth sports in the area are better off because of the generous members of the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club.
We’ll be reminded of that at today’s noon luncheon at the Holiday Inn, where the club will hand over $10,000 to the Champaign Park District earmarked for the soon-to-be built Martens Center.
“Our whole existence,” longtime Kiwanis member George Willhite said, “is based on helping the youth of the community, from Head Start to seniors in high school.”
Construction on the Martens Center, a $10 million multi-purpose complex on North Market Street, is expected to start later this year in hopes of opening in 2022, said Champaign Park District executive director Joe DeLuce, who will be part of today’s ceremony.
It’s not the first time the Kiwanis Club has provided a financial boost to a park district project. In 1998, the club raised $56,000 to provide lights among other improvements at the hub of Little League in C-U, Zhand Park.
It’s a key stretch for the Kiwanas Club, which in 2021 will mark its 100th anniversary. Local planning for that celebration will start soon, Willhite said.