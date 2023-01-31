Top of the Morning, Jan. 31, 2023
For the next 12 months, the coveted Yukon Jack Trophy will be on display at Mahomet United Methodist Church.
That’s where Boy Scout Troop 25 holds its weekly meetings. And on Monday night, there was plenty to talk about.
“It’s a big deal to get that trophy,” Troop 25 Scout leader Rob Parker said.
Troop 25’s Cobra Patrol won Saturday’s sled race at the Klondike Derby at Camp Drake near Oakwood, the group of eight coming out on top in a muddy, fun-filled and fast 100-yard dash.
Their reward? A foot-high thing of beauty that the Chiefs and Eagles can only dream about winning.
“If you think the Lombardi Trophy is the ultimate prize in all of sport,” said Mike Graham, senior executive for the Many Trails District, “then you are sadly mistaken.”
More than 80 years old, Troop 25 has a rich tradition in Champaign County. Winning back Yukon Jack was a big enough deal, however, that Parker heard from Scouts who took part in the competition back in the day.
Winning team members will have their names engraved on the traveling trophy in the coming days.
The race — “think ‘Ben-Hur’ in the snow,” Graham said — capped a frigid weekend that saw the 21 kids of Troop 25 camp in tents, cook for themselves and compete like crazy at an event that drew more than 225 Scouts and leaders from the nine-county Prairielands Council. It was the best-attended Derby since pre-COVID-19.
“It was intense, but we were prepared,” Parker said. “That is the Scouts motto: Be prepared.”