In the mood for some apple cider? Or apple donuts? You are in luck.
Though there has been some tree damage caused by recent storms, other than that, it is business as usual at Champaign’s Curtis Apple Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan, which reopened Thursday after being closed since Dec. 23.
There was a steady stream of customers on a toasty day.
“We’re excited to be here and welcome all the families back.” manager Rachel Coventry said. “We’ve got a lot of kittens and pies and donuts.”
The Flying Monkey Cafe reopens Aug. 26 and will remain open through Halloween from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What’s new? The business added a Squash Walk in the activity area. It will allow visitors to chart the progress of the pumpkins, one of the Curtis Apple Orchard staples.
There are seven new kittens roaming the grounds. There is always a theme for their names, and this year it is fire. So you will see Ember, Kindle and Smoke. At the end of the season, the well-loved kittens are put up for adoption.
“They are very friendly (by then) because they are handled constantly,” Coventry said.
Curtis Apple Orchard first opened in 1980. The business was started by Paul Curtis, Coventry’s grandfather. Her parents Randy and Debbie Graham are the owners.
The busy season for Curtis Apple Orchard is in the fall as pumpkins arrive.
“The weekends in October are when it’s crazy,” Coventry said.
“We like it when it feels like fall because people love to come outside and spend time outside. That’s what we’re about is bringing families and friends together to enjoy apple picking and pumpkins. All the good fall things.”