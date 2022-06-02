Top of the Morning, June 2, 2022
Allan Mackiewicz would have loved Tuesday night’s T-ball scene at Westville’s Zamberletti Park: beautiful weather, enthusiastic kids, huge crowd.
“It was perfect,” organizer Jerry Beckley said. “It was exactly what we imagined and more.”
It seemed as if all of Westville showed up to dedicate the T-ball field to Mackiewicz, a village police officer and Westville Rec League leader who died of cancer in December 2019. The impressive #MACKSTRONG turnout included the mayor, seven T-ball teams and Mackiewicz’s widow and daughters, who took part in an emotional pregame ceremony that ended with “all the T-ball kids surrounding the family and paying respects,” Beckley said.
The “Allan W. Mackiewicz Memorial T-Ball Complex” sign was unveiled and national anthem performed by a Rec League board member. “Then we played ball,” said Beckley, who made good on a promise to Mackiewicz’s family that Allan’s night — delayed by COVID-19 — would one day come. “Just an amazing night.”