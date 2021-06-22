Top of the Morning, June 22, 2021
Tailynn Sutton’s timing and talent were on display Sunday.
The 9-year-old girl from Champaign made First String history by homering in a Farm League all-star game at Robeson Field. That it happened on Father’s Day — with her dad videoing the at-bat — made it even more special (visit news-gazette.com to watch).
“It’s a Father’s Day gift that I’ll never forget,” Cory Sutton said. “Watching her apply the hard work we put in and her natural God-given talent to be successful competing against boys was the best.”
Tailynn, an upcoming fifth-grader at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy, blasted a pitch over the fence in right center, setting off a wild celebration near the First String dugout and sending Dad over the moon. “Best Fathers Day Gift ever,” he tweeted.
First 9yr old GIRL in Champaign First String Little Leg. history (prolly 🌎) to hit a HOME RUN. SHE HIT LIKE A GIRL@espn @ESPNMLBShow @GMA @WCIA3sports @news_gazette @UA_Athletics @BaseballAmerica Best Fathers Day Gift ever #GirlDad #BlackGirlMagic pic.twitter.com/41xZ4TZlOD— Note_2_self (@we_carpediem) June 21, 2021
Commissioner Peter McFarland said Tailynn is First String’s first girl with an over-the-fence home run.
She celebrated with ice cream and a family cookout later in the day. Even her principal, Jamie Roundtree, relayed congratulations.
It’s Tailynn’s first year playing baseball, as basketball is her go-to sport.
“Everyone went crazy,” Dad said. “Everyone was so happy for her.”
