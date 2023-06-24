Just in time for a warm weekend, Tuscola’s Ervin Park swimming pool is open for business.
The 66-year-old pool had been out of commission due to a pump failure that was rectified earlier this week.
When pool officials turned on the pump for the first time earlier this summer, it worked briefly before coming to a halt.
“The pump has to be rebuilt from time to time and it decided this spring was the time,” Tuscola city administrator Drew Hoel said.
“We actually started it up, and it worked for a few days and then conked out on us. So, basically, we had to pull it and send it off to have it rebuilt, and we got it back, and it was installed as of Tuesday this week.”
The pool reopened on Thursday afternoon after a few days of getting the chemical balances in the water adjusted to the proper levels.
A myriad of fun activities are planned for the remainder of the summer.
“We’ve got an inflatable that we’re going to try out in the pool this year,” Hoel said.
“We’ve got it, we just need to get it up and running. So we’re trying to make things more enticing for people to come out and pay us a visit.”
Reception has been positive since the pool reopened.
“We’ve sold a heck of a lot of pool passes and it seems to be well-attended,” Hoel said.
“Yesterday there was a pretty good crowd, haven’t been out there this afternoon, but I’m sure there’s another good crowd. With the hot weather this weekend, I’m sure it’ll be well-attended.”