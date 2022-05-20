Top of the Morning, May 20, 2022
Ahead of Saturday’s 11 a.m. Honor Parade in Mahomet — more in Meeting Minutes (B-4) — an update on another project with ties to the village’s helpful Lions Club
Work continues on an amphitheater, splash pad and playground at Barber Park. Wet weather has caused delays, but Mahomet Parks and Recreation director Dan Waldinger said “we’re hopeful we will still be wrapping up most construction in the next couple of months.”
The club donated $50,000 toward what will be Mahomet Lions Club Inclusive Playground.
“We are so grateful to be adding these amenities for the community to enjoy,” Waldinger said.
It’s Year 3 of the Honor Parade, which drew enthusiastic crowds lining village streets in 2020 and ‘21. The fundraiser pays tribute to front-line health care workers, police, first responders, active military and veterans.
“The club wanted to find a way to recognize and honor those persons who give or have given so much to each one of us,” organizer Sean Widener said. “Who doesn’t like a good parade?”
New on Saturday: A shorter route and post-parade celebration at Village Green Park.
“The community response was great, and we felt like this is something that we could grow over time,” Widener said. “ Our biggest challenge continues to be getting the honorees out into the community to be appreciated. Most are much too humble and not looking for the recognition that we think they deserve.”