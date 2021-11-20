Top of the Morning, Nov. 20, 2021
Thanksgiving morning was a particularly sad day on the job for Elsie Hedgspeth last year.
Normally, the Urbana Park District’s outreach and wellness manager celebrates the holiday with 1,500 to 2,000 area residents who head to Crystal Lake Park for the 1-mile Turkey Trot. Last year, though, Hedgspeth and the park district were forced to cancel the in-person event.
“Last year was difficult for a multitude of reasons,” she said, “but on Thanksgiving of last year, I have very vivid memories of being contacted by Turkey Trot participants and even our staff, who normally give up their Thanksgiving morning, who were disappointed … It was just as hard on us internally as a park district and our staff not to have it last year as it was for the public.”
The event did go on virtually, allowing people across the country to send in videos of themselves completing a 1-mile trot, and that offered some consolation.
This year, the 54-year-old event is back on at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Lake House at renovated Crystal Lake Park.
Hedgspeth said the event will run fairly similarly to normal, although they will take some precautions, including requiring masks.
Runners, joggers and walkers will once again be able to gather, grab T-shirts, win raffle prizes, and drink hot chocolate. The event is free, but participants will be able to donate to the park district’s Youth Scholarship Fund, which offsets costs for kids to attend park district programming.
Hedgspeth is simply happy that, once again, residents will be able to start the morning off with a tradition that has become ingrained in many Thanksgiving routines.
“I maintain — and yes, I’m biased — that there is no better way to start your Thanksgiving morning than being out at Crystal Lake Park for the Turkey Trot,” she said. “Everyone’s just so happy, everyone’s in such a good mood. The gratitude and the thankfulness that morning is just comical.”