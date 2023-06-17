TUSCOLA — The Ervin Park swimming pool could open the middle of next week.
The pool, which normally would have opened on Memorial Day weekend, has been closed due to the repair of a recirculating pump.
City Administrator Drew Hoel said city personnel picked up the rebuilt pump Friday morning.
The pump had been used to fill the pool prior to Memorial Day, then conked out. Hoel said it takes three days to fill the pool and get the chemicals stabilized.
The recirculating pump is the original used one for the swimming pool, which opened in 1957.