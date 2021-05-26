TUSCOLA — The Tuscola City Pool will open this year, but it’s not yet clear when or what the hours will be.
The city has so far hired 13 lifeguards, fewer than the 20 it would like to have, City Administrator Drew Hoel said, but it is still considering five prospects.
“We have been able to find and train some lifeguards,” he said. “Not as many as we would like to have, but sufficient to open.”
The city hopes to open the pool in the first half of June, but it hasn’t set a date yet.
“And then we may have slightly reduced hours,” Hoel said. “But with limited staffing, there may be the occasional day where we’re not able to open or have to close early.”
In late April, the Tuscola City Council discussed whether to open the pool, and decided to wait a couple weeks to find more applicants.
The city reached out to Tuscola High School to spread the word about the open lifeguard positions and paid for applicants’ training, something it normally doesn’t do, Hoel said.
“We got close enough to a comfort point,” Hoel said. “We made the recommendation, and (the city council) concurred to proceed toward an opening.”