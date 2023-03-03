SPRINGFIELD — The Champaign County Forest Preserve District and the Urbana Park District are getting sizable state grants to help fund two high-priority recreation projects.
The forest preserve was awarded $400,000 to help pay for its planned renovation of an existing trail in the Buffalo Trace Prairie at Lake of the Woods, Mahomet.
The Urbana Park District was awarded $550,000, which will cover half the cost of replacing its popular Prairie Play Playground at Meadowbrook Park.
Both grants will cover half of each of the two projects.
The local grants were part of nearly $60 million in Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants made to 118 park and recreation projects across the state.
Together, the grants add up to the largest round of OSLAD grants made in the 36-year history of the program, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.
Bridgette Moen, planning director for the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, said Buffalo Trace, in an area of Lake of the Woods between Illinois 47 and Crowley Road, is the biggest natural area in that park and one of the forest preserve district’s most popular sites.
The trail has been nearing the end of its usable life, but taking on the project with only district funding would have taken years, Moen said.
Plans for the trail renovation include a new asphalt surface, building some nature observation areas, fitness stations, an accessible picnic area and rustic restrooms. Plus, one of the parking lots will be enlarged, Moen said.
The project will most likely be done next year, and while the trail will be closed for a short time during the summer, it won’t be out of commission for the whole summer, she said.
The forest preserve district will be working with its foundation to do fundraising for part of the locally funded half of the project, Moen said.
The replacement of the 25-year-old Prairie Play Playground at Meadowbrook Park has undergone a large community planning process, said Urbana Park District Executive Director Tim Bartlett.
He’d hoped to announce in May or June that construction was moving ahead, but park district officials have learned in recent months that it will take about a year to get the equipment delivered after the order is placed due to a backlog.
“We will order that equipment as soon as we can,” Bartlett said Thursday, a day after the grant recipients were announced.
The park district will be funding the local share of the project but plans to also work with the Urbana Parks Foundation to raise an additional $100,000. Because it will take longer than expected to get the play equipment in hand, Bartlett said the fundraising effort won’t kick off until summer.
He hopes to get construction underway in the spring of 2024, with hopefully a grand opening in the fall of that year, he said.