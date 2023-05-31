Have our morning headlines sent to your inbox here
RANTOUL — A group of “about 12” youngsters ranging in age from 8 to 13 won’t be allowed to return to Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center this season due to their disruptive actions at the pool Monday.
Aquatics Director Jenny Redden said the group’s behavior “ruined the day for a lot of other people” at the pool.
“We had a blowout there where the pool had to be cleared,” she said. “They were running around snapping towels, using profanity, asking people for money because they had spent all of theirs at the concession stand and just really interfering with everybody’s pleasure at the pool.”
Three adult pool managers escorted the youngsters out and told them they would not be able to return to the pool this season.
Redden said the pool, which is operated by the village of Rantoul, has a zero-tolerance policy toward bad behavior.
“Any activity that interferes with other people’s pleasure, we don’t tolerate,” Redden said. “We simply escort you out of the pool.”
She said such behavior compromises pool safety, causing lifeguards to divert their eyes from the pool.
Redden asked parents who take their children to the pool, whether at Rantoul or elsewhere, to discuss with them what is acceptable behavior.
As a result of Monday’s incident, pool officials have changed their policy regarding age to enter the pool. Anyone younger than 12 must be accompanied by and watched by someone 16 years or older.
Those ages 12 to 15 may still visit the pool without a parent or guardian but will be expected to follow all rules. Failure to do so will result in their removal from the pool and possibly being barred from returning.
Tuscola pool still closed pending pump repair
In Tuscola, city officials said repairs to a recirculating pump have yet to be completed.
City Administrator Drew Hoel said the city is “still waiting for the repair shop to give an estimate.”
“They’re doing their assessment and coming up with a plan and figuring out when they can get their materials,” Hoel said.
The pump stopped working when the pool was being filled for the season, delaying the opening, which had been scheduled for Saturday.
— DAVE HINTON