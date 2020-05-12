URBANA — After comments from a divided public, the Urbana Park District board unanimously approved applying for a charity harvest to reduce the number of geese at Crystal Lake Park.
The harvest would help bring the population from about 80 to 100 down to 10 to 20, said Derek Liebert, the park district’s superintendent of planning and operations.
“We want some geese to remain,” he said. “Our goal is to manage them at a sustainable level.”
The park district now needs to apply for a permit from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. If it’s approved, employees of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Division would come to the park in June or early July to collect the geese and take them to a facility to be killed, with the meat donated to a food bank.
The park district would continue managing the remaining population through other means, but the harvest is expected to keep the population at a manageable level for seven to 10 years, staff wrote in a memo to the board.
The park district has been trying to manage the Canada geese population since at least 2012, including with chemical deterrents, coyote decoy hazing, applying oil to eggs, dog hazing and the lake habilitation project, which includes planting taller natural grasses that are less attractive to geese.
The charity harvest is expected to cost between $4,000 and $6,000, depending on how many birds are killed.
“We never wanted to be here. We really wanted to use every tool available to us so that we wouldn’t come to the point where we’re considering this,” Liebert said. “We knew there would be some mixed feelings about it, and that’s evident today.”
While the plan got full support from the board, members of the public who commented during the virtual meeting were much more divided.
Urbana resident Patch Adams said he enjoys the geese and attended a protest Tuesday against the harvest.
“I am sure huge numbers of people are feeling better in their souls and lives because of these geese,” he said. “I love how they walk across the street and show patience for the cars. It’s an embarrassment to kill our friends.”
But resident Greg Springer said “the geese are out of control” and voiced his support for the harvest.
“They will come after you and hiss after you and take over the sidewalk, and there’s no place to sit because there are feces everywhere,” he said.