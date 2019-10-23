URBANA — The Urbana Park District’s efforts in supporting local art have earned it statewide recognition this year’s recipient of the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ Art in the Park award. The award, announced Wednesday, will be presented at a gala next week.
Over the past year, the park district created the Arts and Sculpture Tour, a virtual look into its sculptures, murals and other art. The site shows viewers high-quality photos and gives information about the pieces, alongside a map showing people where they can check them out in person.
The park district “has a long tradition of supporting local art in our parks,” Executive Director Tim Bartlett said. “It is important for our community to support the arts and bring these great works closer to where people live. The Arts and Sculpture Tour is another tool to do that.”