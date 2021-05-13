URBANA — Why would the Urbana Park District want to start building an $8.3 million health and wellness center in the midst of a pandemic?
It’s a question people ask, says Executive Director Tim Bartlett, and the answer is, “that’s exactly why we’re doing it.”
Even without a pandemic, he said, chronic diseases that can be helped by physical exercise — such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity — have been affecting the health of the local community, as they have elsewhere. On top of that, there are now the impacts of pandemic-related stress and anxiety, and the community still lacks an accessible indoor option to come and work it off, Bartlett said.
“We’re constantly hearing from our residents that we need a facility to address those concerns,” he said.
The park district is proceeding with plans to start work on the new 45,000-square-foot center in Prairie Park on the city’s east side, with a goal of holding a dedication in the fall and starting construction in the winter, Bartlett said.
Bartlett said the park district developed its vision for the facility after visiting health and wellness centers in about 15 other Illinois communities, and with goals of making it comprehensive and easily accessible and placing it in an existing park in both an area of need and near projected community growth.
Most of the funding for the project is already in place, with $1.4 million in private donations raised and park district and grant funds lined up to cover another $5.5 million.
Still to be raised is the remaining $1.4 million in donations, according to Fred Delcomyn, president of the board of the Urbana Parks Foundation. It launched a $2.8 million fundraising campaign in September and is halfway there.
Not a penny of the money raised so far has come from businesses, he said. It’s all come from individual donations.
Delcomyn said the planned health and wellness center needs broader community awareness.
“I think once people are excited about the project, people will want to participate,” he said.
Planned to be a two-story facility, the center will offer double gyms, an elevated walking track, fitness rooms and — important for kids who live in a harsh winter climate, Bartlett said — an indoor play area.
One thing local residents asked for — and will get with this facility — will be a lot of natural light, he said.
And while it’s going to be built to serve the Urbana community, he said, it’s going to be open to everyone in the broader community.
Future plans call for using matching grant funds to add such outdoor amenities at the center as a spray park, outdoor pavilion, destination playground and basketball courts, Bartlett said.
The indoor facility will be built on the park’s north and south softball fields, which could later be replaced in Weaver Park if needed, he said.
Bartlett projects a 12-to-18-month construction time, so with an upcoming winter start, that would get this facility ready to open in 2023, he said.
It’s likely the park district will charge an annual membership fee for use of the center, “and our goal would be to keep that very reasonable,” Bartlett said.
He’s also well aware some families wouldn’t be able to afford a membership fee, so the park district is also looking at scholarship opportunities and planning to include some options for single activity uses.
There’s an important social impact built into these plans, Bartlett said. Especially since the pandemic, he said, people are “bursting at the seams” to have a safe place to go.
The park foundation’s board has engaged CCS Fundraising to help raise the donations needed.
More about the plans can be found on the foundation’s website here: urbanaparksfoundation.org.