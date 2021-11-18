URBANA — It’s been more than a decade since the boards of Urbana’s school and park districts met together to discuss partnerships on shared resources, according to Urbana Park District Executive Director Timothy Bartlett.
He thinks it’s time to have that discussion again to review shared-facility uses and costs, “to make sure we have a balanced arrangement,” he said.
One discussion underway on one of those shared arrangements is aimed at working out a new intergovernmental agreement for the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center, which is owned by the school district and leased and operated by the park district, Bartlett said.
In a memo earlier this month to the park board, Bartlett expressed concern about “a growing imbalance” in the park and school districts’ partnership.
“Preliminary staff reports indicate less interest from (Urbana School District) staff in renewal and replacement of some of the pool features scheduled for replacement,” Bartlett said. “Staff has growing concerns of our shared facilities and working relationships with the (district) regarding their willingness to help pay for the benefits.”
Bartlett expressed similar concerns about cost-sharing for a planned improvement project at Blair Park Tennis Center, which is home court for Urbana High School tennis.
The school district declined to contribute to the project cost, Bartlett said.
Urbana Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum recalled a conversation last year in which the school district was asked to help pay for the tennis-court project.
At the time, she said, students weren’t back in school yet, and she recalled the park district’s funding request for the tennis courts as “a pretty significant amount of money for a pretty small use on our part” — and at a time the school district was facing pandemic-related expenses.
The school district spent $36,000 to help pay for resurfacing of the Blair tennis courts in 2013, she said.
Ivory-Tatum recalled a more recent conversation this past spring in which the park district asked the school district to pay for replacing some pool equipment at the aquatic center using its funding from the latest federal coronavirus relief bill. That wouldn’t have been a proper use of that federal money, she said.
Ivory-Tatum said the school district is contributing $9,000, half the cost of a new smaller slide at the aquatic center.
“We could not honor the request to use our federal funds to replace a slide tower pool at $250,000,” she said.
The park district has budgeted $200,000 to repair cracks, coat and seal and add new fencing for all seven Blair tennis courts, and the Urbana Parks Foundation is trying to raise an additional $160,000 to cover the cost of rebuilding the asphalt base for the four north tennis courts which are used by the high school for matches.
The park district doesn’t charge the school district for use of the tennis courts, Bartlett said, but maintaining four tennis courts to competitive standards is expensive.
The point is, Bartlett said, the park district can’t by itself continue to maintain the tennis courts at the level the school district would prefer for competition.
“Any cost contribution would be recognized and appreciated,” he said.