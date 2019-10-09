URBANA — Area residents can learn about two upcoming projects at Crystal Lake Park at an open house set for 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Anita Purves Nature Center.
Project Manager Andy Rousseau said representatives from the Urbana Park District and participating engineering firms will be on hand to receive feedback and answer questions.
One project involves providing rock structure and bank stabilization within the saline stream at the park.
“This is an Illinois Department of Natural Resources-funded project to help provide beneficial habitat,” Rousseau said.
The other project will include restoring the lake’s shoreline, installing a new playground, work on the boat dock and pavilion, native plantings and work on a shelf wetland.
Rousseau said the project will improve the conditions of the lake and add recreational amenities for park users.
The Anita Purves Nature Center is at 1505 N .Broadway Ave., U.