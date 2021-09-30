URBANA — Around 8 a.m. Monday, a few runners were making their way down the road that runs along the lake and into the North Woods at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana, and a couple of dog owners walked by with their pets, ceding the road to the cars that drove by slowly.
If and when the Urbana Park District’s plan comes to fruition, those pedestrians will have their own half of what will become a one-way road for vehicles.
But first, park district Executive Director Tim Bartlett wants to hear from the park’s users at an Open Road Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, when the park district will show off significant renovations that are already finished and talk about future changes that have yet to be made.
“We’re still working on the design, so we can still incorporate these ideas and thoughts,” Bartlett said. “A lot of times you have an open house, and then you hear feedback and it’s a little bit late. We’re trying to be available to the public, listen, give people an experience and take whatever information we can get back out of that and apply it to the projects upcoming.”
Over the last few years, both the park and the lake received a face-lift. Along with smaller changes, the lake was dredged, clearing out sediment and trash, the shore was regraded, and its northern island was cleared of invasive plants.
A new playground and an area with grills and cornhole equipment were also installed, along with a new boat dock with access for kayaks.
Changes, though, are ongoing that will further alter the face of the 114-year-old park. Among them: A new bridge will be constructed for bicycles and pedestrians that crosses the Saline Branch; a tributary that runs north of the lake will be installed, thanks to a grant from the state; the North Woods will be redesigned with picnic spaces; and the road that runs through the park will be repaved.
The Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District will also rebuild a bridge as it replaces pipes that run into the lake, and Bartlett said the park district is using that as a chance to create a more cohesive design for the park’s bridges.
Previously, Bartlett said, it would have been unusual for one park to receive such a massive overhaul in a relatively short span of time. Instead, the park district would make small improvements as it cycled through all of its parks.
“Now, I’d say the last 10 or 15 years, we’ve tried to make more comprehensive changes, marked improvements that really change the visitor experience,” he said. “The downside is that you might not be able to touch as many parks with your capital development program.
“But we’ve seen in the more recent park (renovations) … (we can do) multiple projects there to get something really in place that people can start using and not have to wait for the next five or 10 years to cycle through.”
Redesigning the road into a space shared by bicycles, pedestrians and cars is a crucial aspect of the massive overhaul, Bartlett said. That’s why the decision-makers want feedback.
“I think now people really get it and they can see it,” he said. “But we think this road is a critical part to the whole park, so we really want to make sure we really get it right and listen to the public and the user groups.
“We know that the parks which have transitioned into these really interesting greenways have been really successful. And yet we don’t want to, at all, lose sight of that auto experience. We’ve heard from a lot of people about how for older adults, as really the best way to access the lake and the trees, the fall and spring color.
“So we support that, and for once, we think we might have a prospect that brings everybody together with a shared resource.”