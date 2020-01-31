URBANA — It’ll be above 50 degrees on Sunday, but no one will be golfing at Stone Creek in Urbana.
The golf course and its pro shop are closing for good today after two decades in business.
“Once it is closed, we can’t allow anyone to play on the course for safety reasons,” said Kate Klipp, a spokeswoman for The Atkins Group.
“Technically, they would be trespassing,” assistant golf pro Max Harmon said.
After The Atkins Group announced Jan. 6 that Stone Creek would close Jan. 31, Harmon said there was an rush of customers that has since died down.
“I’ve had some people talk about coming back for the last day, but the last week and a half has been very slow,” Harmon said. “The first days — when we first let it out — it was crazy, and it’s slowed down a lot since then.”
The Atkins Group is closing the golf course due to “a waning demand for golf” and plans to redevelop the land into “natural green open space, walking trails and other community benefits.”
Since the announcement, Harmon estimated there’ve been “less than 20 golfers,” especially with the wet and cold conditions.
“The weather just hasn’t been able to work out for golfers,” he said.
On Thursday, he said the course still had snow on it and wasn’t playable.
“If it melts at all, I might let someone play” Friday, he said.