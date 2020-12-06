MAHOMET — It started 43 years ago when George Schoonover’s wife, Dixie, made a suggestion.
“I just like Christmas lights, and my wife said one time, ‘Why not put some lights on the bushes?’” he said. “It just kept going and going, and it’s still going.”
He has seen his decorating project balloon to more than 100,000 lights in the yard of his west Mahomet home.
Schoonover always lights ’em up on the first Sunday in December. This year’s illumination is slated to take place at 5:30 p.m. today.
The 67-year-old semi-retired owner of Schoonover Sewer Service of Champaign said he is not alone in his neighborhood when it comes to Christmas decorations.
“There’s probably seven or eight” who decorate, he said. “Our whole neighborhood is getting into it more and more. You go all the way around the block, a lot of our neighbors are putting up more and more lights.”
One neighbor, Bill Taylor, has a Clark Griswold house sign in his yard — recalling the Chevy Chase’s character in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Schoonover said one couple told him their daughter will be coming home today after having eye surgery, and they will bring her by his house.
It takes a couple of months for Schoonover to get all the decorations up. He has help from his son, Lucas, and friend Neil Bateman of Mansfield.
Last year, when Schoonover held a fundraiser for a heart-surgery patient in October, he got help from the fire department.
Schoonover’s decorations go around his property. There are chipmunks, a train, a Ferris wheel, a “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” scene, one with a Christian theme, a skating rink and more. He hires a company out of Springfield, Tenn., to make many of the scenes.
Schoonover and his wife have lived in the house for several decades. He said there’s no truth to the rumor that he had a couple of additions put on the house so he could add more Christmas lights, but did buy the house next door and rents it out, and has added some decorations to its front yard.
Dixie Schoonover gets in the Christmas spirit, as well. She has many decorations inside their house, with two Christmas trees — one in the family room and one in the living room.