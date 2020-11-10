SIDNEY — Nonagenarian Fred Olds isn’t stuck in the past.
Having lived more than nine decades, Olds still drives, he texts, and he said if it weren’t for the computer, he probably wouldn’t have started expressing himself through the written word.
A Grandma Moses of sorts — only using a different art medium — Olds began writing later in life.
“I’m a terrible writer in cursive,” the Sidney resident says, “but the computer has opened the door for me to write. Otherwise, I would probably write very little. The computer has allowed me to move stuff around, erase words, put in different words, hit a button and you can put in synonyms.”
He also said he’s still got a pretty good imagination.
He’ll often have an idea pop into his head while lying in bed, and he has to be sure to get up and write it down or the thought will be gone in the morning.
Still, Olds says, “At age 91, I feel like I’m 91.
“Fortunately, I’m mobile. My back hurts sometimes. You take a couple of Anacin and go on.”
Olds recently published his first children’s book, “The Dog and the Flea,” a “whimsical, rhyming story,” according to daughter Robin Kuhnline, that “spins the tale of two rivals.” It is illustrated by Robert T. Tong Jr.
He earlier wrote, “Read Aloud Stories with Fred,” a collection of Aesop Fables-style short stories. Olds’ original story was a murder mystery, “The Hobo Who Wasn’t.”
All are available on Amazon.
The ideas keep coming, and Olds has other stories in the works.
“As an author, I don’t like to brag about myself,” he said, but when comparing his work to others he has read, he feels his holds up.
Olds didn’t start writing until retirement. He didn’t have time. The father of four still stays busy, making daily trips to Tolono’s Arbor Rose nursing home to see his wife, Norma Jean, and focusing on his writing.
“He’s a unique person,” Kuhnline said. “He’s written for a long, long time (and) participated in a writers group that used to meet at Barnes and Noble.”
She said for his children, her father also wrote a history of his time in the service.
Olds grew up in Portland, Maine, and enlisted in the Army at age 17.
He was part of the occupation of Japan after World War II in 1947-49.
He saw front-line duty in Korea, serving in the 10th Field Artillery Battalion, Third Infantry Division, including time as a forward observer. That’s why he’s partially deaf in one ear. He earned the Silver Star, which is awarded for gallantry.
Olds had four brothers also see combat duty, three in World War II and another also in Korea. All of the Olds brothers came home unscathed.
As a man who has lived history, Olds said he never considered writing it.
“I love reading history, but it takes a great deal of research to write about it,” he said. “You really have to dig into the facts. I just don’t have time to do that.”
So he lets his imagination run wild and writes fanciful books and novels.
After Olds’ military service ended, he migrated to Illinois for work in 1952.
He had jobs in a Danville bakery and for a southern Illinois propane company before hiring on with the postal service in 1958, working “on the fly” between St. Louis and Pittsburgh in a moving railway post office — a rail car equipped to sort mail attached to a passenger train. He was transferred to Urbana in 1968 and retired in 1990.
He and Norma Jean have been married for 54 years. He has four daughters and two stepsons.
Olds began writing when he contributed to his church’s newsletter before joining the writers group at Barnes and Noble.
“When you’re in a critique group ... you can evaluate how good yours is,” he said, adding that the key is to write and rewrite.
“I’m having a little success in publishing. I’m not a great writer by any means. Some of my stuff is humorous. It’s an ego-booster to know what you’ve written is being read.”