A big-league tribute to Cardinals Hall of Famer Tim McCarver
With baseball losing one of its most influential voices — St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer, two-time World Series champ and longtime broadcaster Tim McCarver — we dusted off our sports Rolodex and asked a super-sized panel of MLB’ers past and present for a favorite McCarver memory.
AL MICHAELS, McCarver’s former broadcast partner calls him ‘the John Madden of baseball’
“I loved Tim McCarver. He was a Hall of Fame human being. Working with Tim and Jim Palmer in a three-man booth was as good as it gets. I treasure those memories.
“Tim taught millions of baseball fans to love and understand the game even more because he saw things that most people wouldn’t have even thought about.
“He had opportunities to manage but chose to stay in broadcasting. He would have been one helluva manager. I could never have asked for a better teammate. RIP, Timmy.”
MIKE SCHMIDT, Hall of Fame third baseman, McCarver’s teammate in Philadelphia
“A great friend and a man’s man, Tim understood life and how to live it. He was a listener, very unique today for someone to actually listen to what people say.
“I remember his Memphis twang and big smile with that twinkle in his eye. We loved each other.
“Luckily, I saw him at the Hall of Fame induction and we spent time together. I’ll miss him, but our friendship will be forever.”
JIM DESHAIES, Cubs’ TV color analyst
“You say Tim McCarver, I say: a baseball life beautifully lived. An outstanding playing career and one of the best to ever grace a broadcast booth.
“Tim was the ultimate story teller. I always looked forward to seeing him in the Wrigley Field press room, where I could count on him for a great anecdote or two or three or four.
“My favorite: It’s 1986 and we (the Houston Astros) are playing the Mets in the NLCS. Tim is interviewing Kevin Bass, who did a pretty good Sammy Davis Jr. impression.
“Tim asks Kevin to do his ‘Sammy.’ Bass asks Tim what he’ll give him to do it. Tim says: ‘What do you want?’
“Answer: ‘I like those shoes you’re wearing. What size are they?’ Turns out they both wore 10 1/2.
“Kevin did Sammy and Tim delivered his shoes to Bass the next day. He delighted in telling that story.”
JOE MAGRANE, who led the National League in ERA in ’88 and Cardinals in wins in ’89
“I was unaware of Timmy until Steve Carlton became my idol when I was a kid. We had the chance to meet when I was a rookie making my debut in Shea Stadium in April of ‘87. Wow. He knows ‘Lefty.’
“In October, we were in the World Series and Timmy called me over to a table at the Adams Mark, where Jim Palmer, Al Michaels, Bob Costas and Steve Carlton were. Better than the broadcast booth in ‘The Naked Gun.’ He introduced me to my idol, Lefty, and obviously I haven’t forgotten it.
“His curiosity for knowledge made him a great analyst. Always learning. Tim was a huge Civil War buff through his friendship with Shelby Foote.
“When the Diamondbacks beat the Yankees (in the 2001 World Series), his comments about Mariano Rivera’s cut fastball were general and no (bleep). However, the timing and gravity of the moment made it an outstanding call. Analysts don’t get many of those.
“Timmy was different — like my idol, Lefty — but always inquisitive and learning. McCarver was the reason I was a broadcaster for 22 years.”
BILL JAMES, the famed analytics guru who coined the term ‘sabermetrics’
“I can honestly say that he worked harder to share genuine insight from personal experience than any other broadcaster I have heard or heard of.
“I think the first time I was aware of this was 1984, maybe 1985, when he explained the concept of ‘climbing the ladder’ to a hitter. Sid Fernandez, with the Mets in the postseason, got the batter to swing at a pitch about 1 inch too high, so on the next pitch he threw a fastball about 3 to 4 inches too high, and the batter swung at that, so about two pitches later he threw a pitch about 5 or 6 inches above the strike zone, and the batter swung at that for strike three.
“He explained that that was what was called climbing the ladder — a term which, at the time, none of us had ever heard. Of course, everybody knows it now, so you forget that there was a world in which nobody knew it.
“McCarver, more than anyone else, got the public to understand what is generally called pitch framing — not how to measure it, not what its scope was, but simply what it was.
“He showed Tony Pena catching an outside pitch with his glove coming back toward the center of the plate, so that the pitch looked like a strike, whereas the other catcher in that game would catch an outside pitch by lunging at it with his glove, so that his glove would wind up a foot out of the strike zone and there was no way in the world anyone would think that it was a strike.
“McCarver knew that if you threw a fastball in the dirt at Wrigley Field and it got by the catcher, it might hit a brick and bounce right back to the catcher; the runner from first would take off for second on the wild pitch and the catcher had time to pick up the ball and throw him out at second.
“His skills as a broadcaster were uneven, unfinished, sometimes uncomfortable. But he was just born knowing how to do this. He transferred more knowledge from the field to the public than any other broadcaster ever, if not more than all of the other broadcasters ever.”
RICKY HORTON, Cardinals radio voice won 25 games, saved 13 in six seasons with team
“I will always be indebted to Tim because he gave me the opportunity to be on ‘Kiner’s Korner,’ which was the postgame show for the Mets.
“I watched that growing up as a kid. I shared that with him when he was a Mets broadcaster, and while I was playing, he gave me the opportunity to be on that show. It’s something I’ll never forget. Boyhood dream.
“He was a wonderful, groundbreaking broadcaster and an even better friend.”
BERT BLYLEVEN, Hall of Fame pitcher
“Tim was a hard-nosed gamer and leader on and off the field. He not only played 21 major league seasons but was in the broadcast booth teaching the game of baseball for even more.
“Tim was everything a little kid dreams of when he throws a baseball for the first time.”
FAY VINCENT, Major League Baseball’s eighth commissioner
“Tim loved ‘our’ game — and it showed.
“One time, he was highly critical of me over my siding with the umpires union in an episode, but he did not know the labor-law issue, and I was disappointed he never asked for my side of the battle.
“Many years later, I was on his TV show and off the air explained why he had been wrong as a matter solely of law. He was apologetic and admitted he had no idea of the legal issues.
“I think he was among the best broadcasters of his era because his fascination for the little things in the game and his respect for the skills of the players were always evident.
“I liked him as much as I admired him, and he will be missed. He was an honest grown-up.”
DOUG GLANVILLE, ESPN analyst and former Cubs center fielder
“I came from the ‘This Week in Baseball’ generation, and with the magic calls of the Game of the Week broadcasters, Bob Costas and Joe Garagiola. But McCarver entered that class for me.
“One time in particular was when he made the call that the outfield was playing too deep on Gary Carter, who then hit a ball that dropped in front of the outfield. Brilliant.
“That was a rare piece of insight, especially for someone who did not play the position. It showed how comprehensive his knowledge was about the whole game.
“I saw him at Wrigley a little while back and am thankful I took a minute to take a picture. RIP, Tim McCarver.”
JIM KAAT, Hall of Fame pitcher and seven-time Emmy winner for excellence in sports broadcasting
“Tim was the most honest and trustworthy friend a person could have along with a brilliant baseball mind. He could have been a GM or a manager, as well as the solid player he became.
“He was much more productive player than many realized because of his accomplishments as an analyst.”
FRED LYNN, 1975 American League MVP and McCarver’s teammate with 1974-75 Red Sox
“I met Mac when I came up in September of ‘74 with Boston. The club was in a bad way as everyone stopped hitting. I wasn’t playing yet and was just watching from the bench.
“Mac was a talker and I wasn’t, so he’s like: ‘Hey rook, can you talk? Say something, will ya?’
“I just kind of smiled.
“I finally got to start a game in Milwaukee and I homered my first at-bat and doubled in my second at-bat. Then the Brewers brought in a lefty and (manager Darrell) Johnson took me out of the game. I couldn’t believe it.
“Mac comes over and says: ‘Nice game, kid. Hit the showers.’
“I wasn’t surprised when Mac became an excellent analyst. The guy loved to talk.”
KEITH OLBERMANN, who anchored ESPN's ‘SportsCenter’ and Fox Sports’ baseball coverage
“In 1983, when I became a fan, and got to tell him so, he immediately asked me if there were things he could improve on.
“I gave him some technical voice tips and told him not to worry too much about them, that he really was pretty good at it.
“And I said I supposed this had begun when he was with the 1965 St. Louis Cardinals. They had 35 players that year. Eventually, McCarver and his teammates — Bill White, Lou Brock, Curt Flood, Mike Shannon, Bob Uecker, Bob Gibson and Nelson Briles — would all become baseball announcers. Their teammate, Dick Groat, would become a basketball announcer, and their teammate Bob Purkey would become a local sportscaster.
“That’s 10 out of 35. McCarver said: ‘On the team bus, it was a life-and-death struggle to be heard.’
"I got to work with Tim McCarver at Fox. In 1999 and 2000, I was the host of Fox’s pre-game show for the Game of the Week Tim did with Joe Buck every Saturday, and of our coverage of the playoffs and World Series. Mid-season, I was in their broadcasts doing highlights, and in October I would literally be in one of the team dugouts.
"I am proud to say that I once managed to reduce him to silence. On June 17th, 2000, Tim and Joe were doing the Game of the Week from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and I was, as usual, in the LA studio, doing the highlights for them, watching all the games, simultaneously, on an array of televisions stacked atop one another.
'In the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees’ second baseman, Chuck Knoblauch, whose defensive play had been deteriorating for more than a year, charged a softly hit ground ball, and tried to throw it back behind him to first base. He not only didn’t come close but the throw bounced off the Yankee dugout and hit a fan.
"I knew Yankee Stadium intimately — I had more or less grown up there — and I knew if the ball hadn’t hit somebody in the seats my family had had there since 1976, it came close. 'Probably hit my mother,' I said to the stage crew. Everybody laughed.
"Then the Yankee broadcast cut to a shot of the afflicted fan, holding her head and being attended to by stadium staff. It was my mother.
"So, moments later, when Buck and McCarver threw to me for a 'Fox Game Break' I narrated that exact highlight and said that Chuck Knoblauch’s throwing problems had now gotten personal, that he had now hit ... my mother. 'Her glasses are broken, Joe and Tim, and she’s going home, but I’ve just spoken to her, she’s OK. Joe? Tim?'
"There was silence. Finally, Tim McCarver said: 'What? Huh? Is that ... I’m speechless. Is that one of Keith’s jokes? ... Keith, you still there? Was that really your mother?'
"'I’m here, Tim.'
"'My goodness, is she ... what are the odds against ...'
"'Tim, she’s been going to Yankee games since 1934 and nothing bad has ever happened to her. I’d say the odds were pretty good.'
"'But is she ...'
"'She’s fine. She’ll be back in that same seat tomorrow, she’s a gamer. She asked me to tell you she likes you better now that you’re with the Yankees not the Mets.'
"After that, I never saw Tim without him asking how my mother was. In fact, he called me after his game ended to make sure."
For much more of Keith Olbermann's McCarver memories, check out his daily podcast here.
BUCK SHOWALTER, New York Mets manager
"Tim McCarver brought fans inside the game with his unique insight. He was able to tell the story within the story in a way that connected him to fans.
"He used his lengthy major league career as a catcher as a backdrop to present a knowledgeable analysis that gave viewers a detailed behind the scenes look at the game of the baseball.
"You could tell he had a love of the game. He brought players’ personalities to life. Baseball fans knew it was a big game when Tim McCarver was in the booth and he took that responsibility very seriously."
BEN ZOBRIST, the pride of Eureka and 2016 World Series MVP for Cubs
“His is one of the voices of my childhood.
“I remember many days riding in the car with my dad and hearing the voices of Tim McCarver and Al ‘The Mad Hungarian’ Hrabosky describe what was happening with my childhood heroes.”
DUANE KUIPER, former Southern Illinois star and major league second baseman, part of Giants' broadcast team for 36 years
"Tim was one of those former players that paved the way for a lot of us to be given the opportunity to be a broadcaster after our playing days.
"Others come to mind — Tony Kubek and Bob Uecker and I’m sure there are many others. But there aren’t many broadcasters that have the body of work that Tim McCarver had. Probably none.
"Rest in peace, my friend."