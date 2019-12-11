CHAMPAIGN — Carol Cope was tending to a long line of customers on a warm August day, hard at work at the Taste of Champaign-Urbana at West Side Park.
That’s when she saw a familiar face, with a shaggy white beard and long, flowing hair. Without the red hat, coat and boots, she almost didn’t rec-ognize him. But he recognized her.
“He said, ‘Hi, Carol,’” she remembered. “‘It’s Santa.’”
Cope has seen Santa before. He’s come to the Virginia Theatre for the last several years. And if this man has another name or identity, Cope wouldn’t know. He’s never given her one. Call his phone during the month of December, and he’ll answer as Santa.
And at the Virginia Theatre, he’s beloved, and not just by the children.
“I volunteer for a lot of different things,” said Barbara Hall, “but Santa’s my favorite.”
Last Wednesday, the first of three nights he’d be at the Virginia, Santa saw nearly 300 kids, and he made sure to let each take as long on his lap as they wanted.
He prepares each year by brushing up on all of the popular toys. He makes sure each kid faces him and speaks loudly enough for him to hear specifically what they want.
“I still get a few that I have a question on and I’m not sure what the toy is,” he said. “(You want to) genuinely make them feel that you’re helping them and getting the right thing picked out — and I try to make them look right at me so I can hear, so that they can get used to talking to people.”
Of course, sometimes after waiting for almost an hour in line, kids won’t approach Santa, sobbing at the sight of him and hiding behind their parents.
“Then you get the ones that come up and they give you a big, old hug,” he said. “They’re just so tickled to see you. If that don’t bring the Christmas out in you, even in Santa. ... That’s what Christmas is all about.”
Santa’s white hair, beard and identity don’t change with the seasons. His wife has never seen him without a beard. His white hair is long year-round. His winter hat is red.
At the grocery store, when he’s dressed in everyday clothes, parents have used him as a threat for their kids to behave.
He’s learned to answer skeptical questions in ways that keep belief alive. How did he get there, they ask, and where are his reindeer?
“My reindeer are up in the North Pole,” he tells them. “I only use them on Christmas Eve.”
On opening night at the Virginia, one girl asked for a puppy. Other kids asked for items that were likely far too expensive. All it takes is a glance at the parents for Santa to give an answer that satisfies both the parents and the children.
“The homestead’s not ready for a puppy yet, so you try to help them out a little bit,” he said. “When you see parents being concerned, you say, ‘Well, even Santa doesn’t have the happy elves to come up with all of the iPhones and stuff like that. We do the best we can.’”
Other kids simply want to help others, and some ask Santa for things he clearly can’t make in his shop, like the girl who asked “for everyone to be together.”
“Sometimes you just have to hope that’s going to happen, because I don’t know the situation,” he said. “I really don’t necessarily want to know the situation. But you feel for them because that’s something that they thought enough of to say.”
Even when the gift is clear, Santa’s inquiries go beyond the simple questions.
One girl told him she wants earrings.
“Do you want the normal ones or the snap-ons?” he responded. “Because that’s important.”
Santa skeptics might say those questions aren’t necessary. After all, they’d say, he doesn’t actually need to process what each kid wants.
But even from that perspective, he views it differently.
“I want to care,” he said. “So many places when I was growing up, it was a factory. Take a picture and you’re out of here, take a picture and you’re out of here. You couldn’t communicate. I could never be that way. I want you to feel that I listen to you, and make it a good experience for you.”
But for a man who claims to be visiting from the North Pole, that’s beside the point.
“I do need to hear them,” he said. “Because, who am I? Santa.”