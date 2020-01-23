URBANA — The chief deputy in the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office died Tuesday at home, more than a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Brian Kelly’s first hint that anything was wrong came at the office in late October 2018, when he passed out at work.
Mr. Kelly, 45, went through two surgeries, multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, and physical, occupational and speech therapy during his attempt at recovery.
He was married to Megan Kelly for 10 years.
Friendly and industrious, Mr. Kelly was a popular employee at the courthouse who worked when he could through his illness. He was an active organizer in the seminars put on by the his friend and boss, Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman, to help people expunge criminal records.
“He was just a truly dedicated public servant,” Blakeman said. “He loved his job, he loved the people he worked with and especially loved the customers that we served.”
Mr. Kelly served as Blakeman’s campaign manager when she ran for the clerkship in 2012 and was chosen to be her chief deputy.
“I interviewed him along with several others, but his experience in public service, particularly in constituent services ... that was really important to me,” she said.
He was instrumental in starting the circuit clerk’s annual record-sealing and expungement summit, Blakeman said.
She recalled that during the first summit, a man was worried that he wouldn’t make it to a job interview scheduled for later in the day.
“Brian said, ‘You’re never going to make it on the bus. Let me drive you,’ and drove the man to his job interview,” she said. “That was just the sort of thing he would do.”
Mr. Kelly also worked at Health Alliance from 2011 to 2013 as a government relations coordinator monitoring health care legislation, and as a special projects coordinator for the 15th U.S. Congressional District from 2001 to 2011.
He was good friends with Gordy Hulten, the former Champaign County clerk, who met Mr. Kelly in the late ’90s when both were legislative staffers for the Illinois House Republicans.
“We worked in Springfield together during sessions and worked on campaigns out in the field,” Hulten said.
“Brian was involved in this sort of stuff because he genuinely thought he could help people,” he said. “We all enjoyed working on campaigns and winning races, but for Brian, the payoff was working on immigration cases ... or with Katie on the expungement summit, where he could literally work in his professional role to give people a second chance in life.”
In his battle with cancer, Blakeman and Hulten said he kept his positive attitude — showing up to work “even when he probably shouldn’t have,” Hulten said.
He was “just a really happy, positive person,” Blakeman said. “Even when he was sick, he was making jokes about things and finding a way to make other people feel better.”
At the far right window in the circuit clerk’s office, a small box with Mr. Kelly’s photo has been set up where people can leave a message about him, and the notes will be given to his family.
“It was not uncommon to see him at the counter helping someone with something,” Blakeman said. “He loved the challenge of helping a person with a difficult problem.”