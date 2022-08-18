URBANA — When Everett “Bud” and Pat Bussard went looking for a place to build a new home for their retirement years, they chose a southeast Urbana subdivision.
And it wasn’t long before their neighbors had tagged Mr. Bussard with a new unofficial title — the “mayor” of South Ridge.
By all accounts, it was a nickname affectionately given to a man who willingly gave his help to everybody who asked.
“He was just an unbelievable guy,” said South Ridge co-developer Carl Hill. “When you talk about the Beatitudes, he was there for all of them.”
Mr. Bussard died at 86 on Aug. 10, after a brief stay in the hospital.
Hill had never met Mr. Bussard until the Bussards bought their home in South Ridge, he said, but Mr. Bussard became his best friend.
From the very start, Hill recalled, when he was checking things out in the subdivision, Mr. Bussard offered to ride along and help. Up until about a year ago, when a homeowners association was formed, Mr. Bussard would volunteer to mow lots and the grass of a detention pond in Brashear Park in the subdivision, just to keep busy and keep things looking nice, Hill said.
He and Mr. Bussard once spent a day putting up mailboxes together, and on snowy days, Mr. Bussard would take his snowblower out and help his neighbors clear their driveways, Hill said.
It was Hill who originally called Mr. Bussard mayor of South Ridge, he recalled, and “it caught on pretty quick.”
Mr. Bussard “knew everybody,” Hill said, and “he liked to keep busy and do things for people.”
Mr. Bussard grew up in Collison and worked as a tool and die maker, first for General Electric and then for Hyster-Yale Group in Danville, his wife said.
He played basketball in high school, and he and Pat started dating in high school and were married in 1957.
It was at a party at her parents’ farm when the two of them had their first kiss, Pat recalled, “so our life began with that.”
The Bussards, the parents of four — three surviving — made their home in Potomac, but decided to move to Urbana after retirement to avoid long drives to the doctor and for errands, Pat Bussard said.
Her husband “would help anybody, just like he was doing something for himself,” she recalled.
He was just one of those people who needed to stay busy, and he enjoyed helping Hill, she said.
Hill tried to compensate Mr. Brussard, in part, by providing the mower and the gasoline and putting the couple on his business cellphone plan. He soon learned Mr. Bussard loved to stay in touch with everyone.
“I noticed one day looking at my invoices that he had more minutes totaled than all of us combined,” Hill said with a laugh.
Both Mr. Bussard’s daughters, Lynn Huffman of Urbana and Vicki Parkerson of Potomac, said they had a wonderful father. They recalled their dad stepping in as their homecoming escort when each of them was nominated for homecoming queen.
He never missed a sporting event for his six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, they and their mom said.
“I have never seen a grandfather as connected to his grandkids and great-grandkids as he was,” Parkerson said.
A South Ridge neighbor, Gary Jumper, said he knew the Bussards for about 15 years, and described Mr. Bussard as “bigger than life.”
“He was kind of a John Wayne,” Jumper said.
Mr. Bussard was also kind of like Johnny Carson, “funnier than heck,” and always upbeat and positive, Jumper said.
If anybody needed anything, he said, “Bud was the first one in line.”
“He was just one of those people that never met anybody that he didn’t know,” Jumper said.
He was 50 when he met Mr. Bussard, and considered him a mentor, he said.
“He taught me so much, about giving it away to others,” Jumper said.
Both Bud and Pat Bussard pulled their close neighborhood together, Jumper said, and he believes the closeness will continue.
Fellow neighbor Scott Frailey called Mr. Bussard his “go-to person for everything.”
“He was just very giving with his time, his knowledge,” he said.
Any time he called Mr. Bussard about help with something, Mr. Bussard’s immediate response was, “I’ll be right over,” Frailey said.
“The first time I met him, I was underneath my car and he was up above, telling me what to look for,” Frailey said.
Fellow neighbor Ganna Sheyko called Mr. Bussard “a huge part of our community.”
She viewed him as a hero — “open minded, generous, a hero in a sense of community, to being a great example for everyone,” she said.